All apartments in Ivy
Find more places like 2500 Kimbrough Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ivy, VA
/
2500 Kimbrough Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2500 Kimbrough Circle

2500 Kimbrough Circle · (434) 817-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2500 Kimbrough Circle, Ivy, VA 22901
Meriwether Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2500 Kimbrough Circle · Avail. Jun 16

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2500 Kimbrough Circle Available 06/16/20 2500 Kimbrough Circle - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Meriwether Hills subdivision. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor. Finished basement has family room with fireplace and 2 additional bedrooms along with full bath. Large 2 car garage. No smoking and no cats. Small dog negotiable with pet rent and pet deposit. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to 1 month rent.

Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.

Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3228982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Kimbrough Circle have any available units?
2500 Kimbrough Circle has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2500 Kimbrough Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Kimbrough Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Kimbrough Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Kimbrough Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Kimbrough Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Kimbrough Circle does offer parking.
Does 2500 Kimbrough Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Kimbrough Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Kimbrough Circle have a pool?
No, 2500 Kimbrough Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Kimbrough Circle have accessible units?
No, 2500 Kimbrough Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Kimbrough Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Kimbrough Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Kimbrough Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Kimbrough Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2500 Kimbrough Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VACulpeper, VA
Pantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VA
Hollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity