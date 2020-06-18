All apartments in Hollymead
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2034 Heather Glen Road

2034 Heather Glen Road · (434) 817-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2034 Heather Glen Road, Hollymead, VA 22911
Forest Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2034 Heather Glen Road · Avail. Jul 15

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2034 Heather Glen Road Available 07/15/20 2034 Heather Glen Rd - Single family home on corner lot in Forest Lakes North. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave and fridge. No smoking. No undergrads. Pet(s) negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.

Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.

Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com

(RLNE5817252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Heather Glen Road have any available units?
2034 Heather Glen Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2034 Heather Glen Road have?
Some of 2034 Heather Glen Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Heather Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Heather Glen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Heather Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 Heather Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 2034 Heather Glen Road offer parking?
No, 2034 Heather Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Heather Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Heather Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Heather Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 2034 Heather Glen Road has a pool.
Does 2034 Heather Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 2034 Heather Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Heather Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Heather Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Heather Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Heather Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
