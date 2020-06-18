Amenities
2034 Heather Glen Road Available 07/15/20 2034 Heather Glen Rd - Single family home on corner lot in Forest Lakes North. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave and fridge. No smoking. No undergrads. Pet(s) negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.
Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.
Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com
(RLNE5817252)