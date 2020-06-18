Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

2034 Heather Glen Road Available 07/15/20 2034 Heather Glen Rd - Single family home on corner lot in Forest Lakes North. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave and fridge. No smoking. No undergrads. Pet(s) negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.



Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.



Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com



(RLNE5817252)