1850 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the lake at Hollymead.



-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC and the UVA Research Park. The Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall is a mere 3 miles south on Rte. 29 and the historic Downtown area and mall are less than 9 miles south.



-- This 2 bedroom townhome has everything you need and then some. Large kitchen with a private patio out back for summer grilling, a spacious entry living room, half bath on the first floor, all bedrooms on the second floor, extra closets, and an overall great flow to the space.



-- Community offers a large playground, picnic area and a dog enclosure

-- 24 hour maintenance

-- Pet friendly

-- Off street parking

-- Full sized Washer and Dryer included

-- Central HVAC system

--Utility fee additional per month based on number of occupants incl: water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal

--Pet friendly restrictions and fees apply



Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed, please confirm at the time of inquiry. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.

Lic. Ag. EHO

