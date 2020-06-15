All apartments in Hollymead
1850 Charles Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1850 Charles Ct

1850 Charles Court · (434) 305-2774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1850 Charles Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
1850 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the lake at Hollymead.

-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC and the UVA Research Park. The Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall is a mere 3 miles south on Rte. 29 and the historic Downtown area and mall are less than 9 miles south.

-- This 2 bedroom townhome has everything you need and then some. Large kitchen with a private patio out back for summer grilling, a spacious entry living room, half bath on the first floor, all bedrooms on the second floor, extra closets, and an overall great flow to the space.

-- Community offers a large playground, picnic area and a dog enclosure
-- 24 hour maintenance
-- Pet friendly
-- Off street parking
-- Full sized Washer and Dryer included
-- Central HVAC system
--Utility fee additional per month based on number of occupants incl: water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal
--Pet friendly restrictions and fees apply

Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed, please confirm at the time of inquiry. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.
Lic. Ag. EHO
apply at www.cvillehousing.com

(RLNE4248429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

