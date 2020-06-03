351 Emerson Ln

Amenities
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
$1395/month with one month rent security deposit.
Contact Lauren at lauren@rocktownrealty.com or by phone at 540-705-7080 for more information.
