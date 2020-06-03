All apartments in Harrisonburg
Find more places like 351 Emerson Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisonburg, VA
/
351 Emerson Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

351 Emerson Ln

351 Emerson Lane · (540) 705-7080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisonburg
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
North East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 351 Emerson Ln · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

$1395/month with one month rent security deposit.

Contact Lauren at lauren@rocktownrealty.com or by phone at 540-705-7080 for more information.

To see other available properties visit our website at www.rocktownrealty.com

Rocktown Realty is located in Harrisonburg, VA and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

(RLNE5743832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Emerson Ln have any available units?
351 Emerson Ln has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 Emerson Ln have?
Some of 351 Emerson Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Emerson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
351 Emerson Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Emerson Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Emerson Ln is pet friendly.
Does 351 Emerson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 351 Emerson Ln does offer parking.
Does 351 Emerson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Emerson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Emerson Ln have a pool?
No, 351 Emerson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 351 Emerson Ln have accessible units?
No, 351 Emerson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Emerson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Emerson Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Emerson Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 351 Emerson Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 351 Emerson Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir
Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Similar Pages

Harrisonburg 2 BedroomsHarrisonburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisonburg Apartments with GarageHarrisonburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harrisonburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAWoodstock, VAStrasburg, VA
Pantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VA
Hollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity