Harrisonburg, VA
320 Franklin Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

320 Franklin Street

320 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 Franklin Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Old Towne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
320 Franklin Street Available 08/31/20 Downtown Charmer - This lovingly renovated home offers the best of yesterday's charm and today's convenience. This home boasts original hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, original glass doorknobs, and beautiful wood trim. NEW HEAT PUMP WITH CENTRAL AIR!! This home also features 4 bedrooms and a finished attic. Each full bath is a unique, beautiful, and functional. The additional bonus is finished space in the basement and a large fenced backyard. You must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Franklin Street have any available units?
320 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisonburg, VA.
What amenities does 320 Franklin Street have?
Some of 320 Franklin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 320 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 320 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 320 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Franklin Street has units with air conditioning.
