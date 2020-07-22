141 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA with washer-dryers
1 of 33
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 53
Greenbriar was settled back in the 1970s. It was built by Levitt & Sons, beginning as a large dairy farm in 1967 and becoming a subdivision of 1800 homes in just three years.
Located in Fairfax County, Greenbriar, Virginia, is an independent community that provides a home to about 8,166 people (according to the 2010 U.S. Census). The small community manages to provide its residents with amenities like parks, hiking trails, a community center, and a nearby library as well as shopping and restaurants not too far from home. However, residents have easy access to roads that lead them to other parts of Virginia and opportunities to enjoy additional shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. Have car, will travel along Routes 50 and 28 or the Fairfax County Parkway to just about anywhere your heart desires. Interstate 66 and the Washington Dulles International Airport only add to the travel options here. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Greenbriar offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Greenbriar. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Greenbriar can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.