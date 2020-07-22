141 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA with washer-dryers

Greenbriar was settled back in the 1970s. It was built by Levitt & Sons, beginning as a large dairy farm in 1967 and becoming a subdivision of 1800 homes in just three years.

Located in Fairfax County, Greenbriar, Virginia, is an independent community that provides a home to about 8,166 people (according to the 2010 U.S. Census). The small community manages to provide its residents with amenities like parks, hiking trails, a community center, and a nearby library as well as shopping and restaurants not too far from home. However, residents have easy access to roads that lead them to other parts of Virginia and opportunities to enjoy additional shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. Have car, will travel along Routes 50 and 28 or the Fairfax County Parkway to just about anywhere your heart desires. Interstate 66 and the Washington Dulles International Airport only add to the travel options here.