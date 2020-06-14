/
furnished apartments
24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA
9371 Manowar Court
9371 Man-O-War Court, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
998 sqft
Available Aug 1, 2020 - FULLY FURNISHED and updated GORGEOUS Condo in Desirable Glen Allen has everything you need.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Allen
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Allen
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Virginia Union
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
4907 Cutshaw Avenue
4907 Cutshaw Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
4907 Cutshaw Avenue Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Furnished "Short Term All Inclusive Rental" 3 Bedroom Home is Sauer's Gardens Ready July 1st! - Beautiful, renovated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom Cape in Sauers Gardens available July 1st!
Westhampton
416 Granite Avenue
416 Granite Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1268 sqft
Charming renovated cottage. Furnished. All utilities included. Month of April. The last 10 days of of March is open if someone needs to move in a early. The first part of May is also open.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Allen
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Shockoe Bottom
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Shockoe Bottom
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.
7002 Creighton Rd
7002 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished short term rental. All utilities are included, electric water, Internet. Also washer and dryer. (RLNE4828986)
Oakwood
3512 E Richmond Rd
3512 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo Available NOW -fully furnished -water trash sewage included -parking included -washer/dryer in the unit -first floor unit -living room -kitchen appliances included -central heat and air -off street parking -great
Randolph
504 Bethany Drive
504 Bethany Drive, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1456 sqft
504 Bethany Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautifully Maintained Home....Close to VCU! - This well maintained home has an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and room for a table. Double French doors off the kitchen open to a rear deck.
Church Hill North
1404 North 33rd St
1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64.
Highland Park Southern Tip
1503 Call Street
1503 Call Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1295 sqft
Downtown Executive Contemporary Bungalow - Beautiful Contemporary Bungalow. Central location to MCV and downtown. Amazing kitchen open to family room. Stainless steal appliances.
Chimborazo
3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs
3404 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Fully Furnished Beauty in Church Hill Available 09/01 - Truly must be seen - STUNNING, beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom space. NEW CONSTRUCTION - in gorgeous Tobacco Row area of Church Hill.
Broad Rock
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard
3506 E Broad Rock Rd, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$750
1633 sqft
Currently looking for roommates for my fully furnished four bedroom home, seeking all military personnel, travel nurses, hospital personnel and college students as roommates.
