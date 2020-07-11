All apartments in Frederick County
221 SHERANDO CIRCLE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:19 AM

221 SHERANDO CIRCLE

221 Sherando Circle · (540) 686-7362
Location

221 Sherando Circle, Frederick County, VA 22655

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculate brick end unit townhouse, brick front near commuter routes, shopping & direct walking paths around the area Heat system replaced 3/2018, new washer & fridge in 2017, clean and move-in ready. Community just repaved roads/parking areas. Available for occupancy Aug 4. Rental to be professionally cleaned, at tenant expense, upon lease termination with receipt provided to landlord. Carpets to be professionally cleaned, at tenant expense, upon lease termination with receipt provided to landlord.***620+ credit scores required for all tenants 18+ years with recent, detailed credit report provided by. potential tenant. W2's, background and job history to be checked. Security deposit and first month's rent due. No smoking, no exceptions One small pet may be acceptable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE have any available units?
221 SHERANDO CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE have?
Some of 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
221 SHERANDO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 SHERANDO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
