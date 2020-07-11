221 SHERANDO CIRCLE

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Immaculate brick end unit townhouse, brick front near commuter routes, shopping & direct walking paths around the area Heat system replaced 3/2018, new washer & fridge in 2017, clean and move-in ready. Community just repaved roads/parking areas. Available for occupancy Aug 4. Rental to be professionally cleaned, at tenant expense, upon lease termination with receipt provided to landlord. Carpets to be professionally cleaned, at tenant expense, upon lease termination with receipt provided to landlord.***620+ credit scores required for all tenants 18+ years with recent, detailed credit report provided by. potential tenant. W2's, background and job history to be checked. Security deposit and first month's rent due. No smoking, no exceptions One small pet may be acceptable.