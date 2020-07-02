All apartments in Frederick County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

103 HANOVERIAN COURT

103 Hanovcrian Drive · (540) 662-4500
Location

103 Hanovcrian Drive, Frederick County, VA 22655

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Beautiful Colonial Style home in Canter Estates. With 4,000+ square feet of finished living space to include 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, and partially finished basement. The exterior of the home has exceptionally maintained landscaping, concrete patio, shed. Inside features, Gourmet kitchen with a large island, butler's pantry, tile floors, tile back splash, soft close drawers, gorgeous cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with sitting room, soaking tub, shower, and walk in closet . Other bedrooms upstairs include a princess suite and two additional bedrooms, all with Pergo floors and ceiling fans. Partially finished basement with family room, bedroom, full bathroom AND storage! One room to be closed off from tenants use/access to store owner belongings. Other upgrades include: Alarm System, Smart Home Connections, Water Softener, Radon Remediation System, Radiant Barrier, Pop-up Drains, Battery Back Up on Sump Pump and more. This Home is a Must See! No Pets, No Smoking, No Candle burning No Exceptions. Max Occupancy of 5, and 3 cars max. Contact for Application Requirements, and Pre-screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT have any available units?
103 HANOVERIAN COURT has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT have?
Some of 103 HANOVERIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 HANOVERIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
103 HANOVERIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 HANOVERIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 103 HANOVERIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick County.
Does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 103 HANOVERIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 HANOVERIAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 103 HANOVERIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 103 HANOVERIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 HANOVERIAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 HANOVERIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 HANOVERIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
