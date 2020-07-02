103 HANOVERIAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Beautiful Colonial Style home in Canter Estates. With 4,000+ square feet of finished living space to include 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, and partially finished basement. The exterior of the home has exceptionally maintained landscaping, concrete patio, shed. Inside features, Gourmet kitchen with a large island, butler's pantry, tile floors, tile back splash, soft close drawers, gorgeous cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with sitting room, soaking tub, shower, and walk in closet . Other bedrooms upstairs include a princess suite and two additional bedrooms, all with Pergo floors and ceiling fans. Partially finished basement with family room, bedroom, full bathroom AND storage! One room to be closed off from tenants use/access to store owner belongings. Other upgrades include: Alarm System, Smart Home Connections, Water Softener, Radon Remediation System, Radiant Barrier, Pop-up Drains, Battery Back Up on Sump Pump and more. This Home is a Must See! No Pets, No Smoking, No Candle burning No Exceptions. Max Occupancy of 5, and 3 cars max. Contact for Application Requirements, and Pre-screening.