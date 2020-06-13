Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Forest, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1139 Homestead Garden Court - 30
1139 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
678 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. Within 15 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
699 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1150 Homestead Garden Court - 3
1150 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6
1307 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
678 sqft
Lovely ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
Results within 1 mile of Forest
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Three Bedroom Apartment in Wyndhust! Available Now! Three bedrooms, two full baths, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Forest
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
31 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beverly Hills
12 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Devonshire Road
214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1170 sqft
214 Devonshire Road Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 07/08/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1220 sqft
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306
102 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1115 sqft
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath Cornerstone Apartment - $945/month - Available Aug. 1, rent this updated Cornerstone apartment featuring large rooms, a private balcony, and a master suite for $945/month.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fort Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3101 Link Road #43
3101 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at The Forest Off Link Road - Wonderful town home in The Forest off Link Road! Lovely setting with privacy fenced rear patio, brick exterior, nicely tucked away.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
235 Capstone Drive
235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1668 sqft
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
New Towne
1 Unit Available
145 New Towne Road
145 New Towne Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Great and spacious home centrally located to all things Lynchburg. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a private deck overlooking woods in the back. Two bedroom upstairs, two bedrooms and a den downstairs. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
25 Blackberry Court - 1
25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC, right across the street from the Cornerstone Community on Greenview Drive which features LU & City Bus Transit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Tate Springs
1 Unit Available
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!- This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
514 Capstone Drive
514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Forest, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Forest renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

