Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

WICKHAM POND - SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS FROM THIS LIKE NEW ARTS & CRAFTS STYLE TOWNHOME. GREAT ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE & BUILT IN CABINET, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, BREAKFAST/DINING AREA, MASTER BEDROOM & BATH, TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHROOM, HOME OFFICE, LAUNDRY, HALF BATH & ONE CAR GARAGE. WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN TWO LEVELS. MINUTES FROM UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND CHARLOTTESVILLE AND SECONDS FROM CROZET WITH ITS COFFEE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES.