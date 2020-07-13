182 Apartments for rent in County Center, VA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
12208 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2176 sqft
This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
4416 BERWICK PL
4416 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Welcome to your new Gorgeous home!!! Excellent opportunity to rent /buy a newly built home (2018) with numerous upgrades. Large living room with crown molding, hardwood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2854 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Queensdale
12969 Queen Chapel Road
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of County Center
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15061 CAMELLIA LANE
15061 Camellia Lane, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2708 sqft
Nestled in the trees, this 3 level colonial is convenient to everything. Community has private beaches and playgrounds, close to quantico and easy commute to DC. 3 season sun room with 3 level deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchdale
14674 Fox Glove Ct
14674 Fox Glove Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
14674 Fox Glove Ct Available 07/21/20 Ready to go - This three level townhome is updated, painted, new carpet etc ready to go to new tenant now. Come see this gem. Walkout basement to fenced yard backing to trees. Parking in front.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc. Large deck with scenic views of area and town below.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11972 HOLLY VIEW DRIVE
11972 Holly View Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2044 sqft
Beautiful Victorian Style single family home in the heart of Lake Ridge. There are only 2 community in lake ridge you will find this unique style homes. 1 car garage home with long driveway for additional 2 cars.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6601 ETHERINGTON COURT
6601 Etherington Court, Prince William County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
7542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A 1 BEDROOM RENTAL (Not the whole house)! Move-in ready by July 4th. Private Luxury Room Rental- FULLY FURNISHED! Full bathroom with shower .

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Montclair
15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE
15317 Edgehill Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2974 sqft
Enjoy all Montclair has to offer. Four large bedrooms plus an extra NTC in the basement. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level. A fully finished basement with walkup stairs and a full bath.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4312 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE
4312 George Frye Circle, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,975
4675 sqft
Ready to move in 3 level huge single family house, 2 story foyer, living, dining, office / library, gas fire place in family room, huge kitchen, sunroom, 5 bedrooms, 3 & half bathrooms, huge master bedroom with seprate shower & tub loyalty with baby

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11219 GOLDFLOWER CT
11219 Goldflower Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIVATE AND SECLUDED 1 ACRE LOT*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4238 JONATHAN CT
4238 Jonathan Court, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3-level townhouse in the desirable Montclair golf course and lake community! Upper level features two master suites, each with a full bath and roomy closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Forestdale
3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE
3622 Forestdale Avenue, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
936 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, single-family home with a huge back yard!!! Only $1,595/month. Will rent fast. Ready for move-in. A remodeled kitchen with a lot of countertop space, a ton of cabinets, and plenty of storage in the attic.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE
12001 William and Mary Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2036 sqft
Well maintained single family home right in the heart of sought-after Lake Ridge neighborhood. This property has 5 bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage, rear sunroom and deck for summertime BBQ's. Fully fenced in backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
307 COMMERCE STREET
307 Commerce Street, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic home in downtown Occoquan--Walk to the riverfront, park, quaint shops, galleries, and great resturants--Brand new kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops-hardwood floors-new bathroom-new heat pump systems~back enclosed all
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in County Center, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some County Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

