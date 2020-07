Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Home situated in Goode on 2 acres with 6 Bedrooms and 4 Baths! This split foyer homes comes with 2 master bedrooms, 2 full kitchens and plenty of room for guests. Enjoy the serenity of the country off of your back deck or your screened in porch. Bedford County Schools. Call to set up an appointment today