apartments under 1600
79 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Ashburn, VA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
14 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20402 COOL FERN SQUARE
20402 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Basement level apartment for one person only with a walkout private entrance to the back yard and street. Living room with kitchenette area, bedroom and full bath. Unfurnished or partially finished as renter needs. Street parking.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20603 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20603 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Large balcony to sit and enjoy water view, right around the corner from the Rec Center. Community amenities included in rent.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20605 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20605 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
862 sqft
1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Ashburn Village at Lakeshore Condos. Walkout patio just feet from the lake. Minutes from Dulles Airport and Route 7. Exceptional views of Pavilion Lake from all areas of the condo.
Results within 1 mile of Ashburn
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
38 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors. Brilliant hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, sparkling ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
Results within 5 miles of Ashburn
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,402
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
