Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

1706 Bent Tree Ct

1706 Bent Tree Court · (818) 352-0708
Location

1706 Bent Tree Court, Albemarle County, VA 22902
Mill Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,860

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
$1,860.00 - 2 story, 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 3 bedrooms upstairs and a master bedroom or office/den downstairs. 1592 sf. On a quiet, beautiful cul de sac, less than 10 min from
downtown, close to new Wegman's shopping center. HOA community. All new windows & sliding doors, Newly painted inside, all appliances (w/d, stove, fridge, dishwasher, micro), window treatments throughout, master bedroom/office on main floor, finished wood floor in open kitchen/living room, lots of closets. Back yard deck. Property Landscaping, Upkeep, and Leaf/Landscape Debris costs included.
Security deposit. No smokers. Some pets will be considered on a case by case basis even though we have posted a preference for no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Bent Tree Ct have any available units?
1706 Bent Tree Ct has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1706 Bent Tree Ct have?
Some of 1706 Bent Tree Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Bent Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Bent Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Bent Tree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Bent Tree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Bent Tree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Bent Tree Ct offers parking.
Does 1706 Bent Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Bent Tree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Bent Tree Ct have a pool?
No, 1706 Bent Tree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Bent Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 1706 Bent Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Bent Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Bent Tree Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Bent Tree Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1706 Bent Tree Ct has units with air conditioning.
