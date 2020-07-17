1706 Bent Tree Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

$1,860.00 - 2 story, 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 3 bedrooms upstairs and a master bedroom or office/den downstairs. 1592 sf. On a quiet, beautiful cul de sac, less than 10 min from

downtown, close to new Wegman's shopping center. HOA community. All new windows & sliding doors, Newly painted inside, all appliances (w/d, stove, fridge, dishwasher, micro), window treatments throughout, master bedroom/office on main floor, finished wood floor in open kitchen/living room, lots of closets. Back yard deck. Property Landscaping, Upkeep, and Leaf/Landscape Debris costs included.

Security deposit. No smokers. Some pets will be considered on a case by case basis even though we have posted a preference for no pets.