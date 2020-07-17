All apartments in Albemarle County
1264 Villa Lane Unit F
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1264 Villa Lane Unit F

1264 Villa Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Villa Ln, Albemarle County, VA 22903
Villas At Southern Ridge Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1264 Villa Ln - Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large living room, spacious kitchen with eat-in area and balcony/deck. Property comes with all appliances to include a washer and dryer. Conveniently located about 3 miles to Wegmans and 5th Street Station and within a few minutes drive to downtown, UVA and 64. No smoking, no undergrads and no pets. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to 1 month rent.

Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.

Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

