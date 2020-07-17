1264 Villa Lane Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

1264 Villa Ln - Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large living room, spacious kitchen with eat-in area and balcony/deck. Property comes with all appliances to include a washer and dryer. Conveniently located about 3 miles to Wegmans and 5th Street Station and within a few minutes drive to downtown, UVA and 64. No smoking, no undergrads and no pets. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to 1 month rent.



Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.



Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



