Last updated June 13 2020

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Washington, UT

Finding an apartment in Washington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
272 East Arroweed Way
272 Arrowweed Way, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1462 sqft
272 East Arroweed Way Available 06/30/20 Affordable Three Bedroom Home- Dogs allowed - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Enclosed Yard. Corner Lot, Dogs Negotiable with extra Deposit. Open Floor Plan. Upgraded Flooring.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/15/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15
1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 Available 07/06/20 Townhome for rent - This new 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town home will be available beginning of July.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.

Last updated June 13
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1255 Overland Trails
1255 Overland Trails Circle, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2500 sqft
1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard.

Last updated June 13
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3483 Sweetwater Springs
3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

Last updated June 13
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
304 Prickly Pear Dr.
304 Prickly Pear Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Nicely Remodeled Home on Prickley Pear Drive - Very nice, clean newly remodeled home.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
171 E Gold Bullion Way
171 Gold Bullion Way, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2003 sqft
PET-FRIENDLY Home in Treasure Valley area! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Treasure Valley. Home offers nice open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite, tile, wood blinds, large laundry room, and so much more. Fully fenced yard with RV parking.

Last updated April 9
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
1026 W 1100 N
1026 Broadstone Court, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3192 sqft
1026 W 1100 N Available 04/15/20 EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limit with 4-Bedrooms and 2.5-Bathrooms - EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limits.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
73 South 6175 West
73 S 6175 W, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1851 sqft
73 South 6175 West Available 07/10/20 Shadow Ridge Townhome - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Small Pet Under 20lbs Negotiable. Two Level. Great Location in Hurricane.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
636 N 2000 E
636 North 2000 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1652 sqft
636 N 2000 E Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - Beautiful well maintained pet-friendly home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, conveniently located near shopping and schools.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
2031 E Colorado # 403
2031 East Colorado Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1451 sqft
2031 E Colorado # 403 Available 04/10/20 Pet Friendly-Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open kitchen, living room and dining room.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
6179 W 100 S
6179 West 100 South, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1765 sqft
Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2754 E Sycamore Lane
2754 E Sycamore Ln, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2770 sqft
2754 E Sycamore Lane Available 07/17/20 Little Valley Home - 4 bed 4.5 Bath home with 3 car garage - This incredible newer home has four bedrooms and four and a half baths.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
337 North 3220 West
337 North 3220 West, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
337 North 3220 West Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! - Located on the border of St.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1173 W. Snow Canyon Pkwy #58
1173 Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Quiet Clean Sedona Hills-Pet Friendly :-) - This home is nestled in the beautiful Sedona Hills. The home features an open floor plan, ceiling fans in Master and Living Room, and a nice private backyard. The home has no carpet.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2259 Stone Cliff Dr.
2259 Stone Cliff Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2638 sqft
Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage.

Last updated April 28
1 Unit Available
1854 E 1220 S
1854 E 1220 S, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
1854 E 1220 S Available 05/06/20 Like new home! Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available. - The home is located in a great neighborhood! HOA dues included in the marketed rental price.

Last updated April 4
Bloomington Hills South
1 Unit Available
1654 Maplewood Way
1654 Maplewood Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
1654 Maplewood Way Available 05/02/20 Bloomington Hills 3 bed 2 bath home on all on ONE-LEVEL - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1650/month Tenant liability insurance required No smoking/vaping Mature trees! Remodeled (new roof, new A/C Unit, newer Windows,
Verified

Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
City Guide for Washington, UT

The Utah city of Washington, which saw a population explosion of about 129 percent between 2000 and 2010, was originally settled by those making a living on raising cotton, and because of this, it's often referred to as Utah's Dixie.

Washington, a relatively large city when it comes to small cities, was founded by settlers from the South who were looking for a new life in Utah. Sadly, times weren't easy, and after several disasters left the settlers poor and without hope, it was said, "The ones who remained were too poor to leave." Of course, the huge population explosion in the 21st century proves that these trying times are over, but those currently living here should shoot a big "thank you" to the original inhabitants of "Dog Town." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Washington, UT

Finding an apartment in Washington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

