45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT
South Ogden, Utah was originally called Burch Creek after a founding pioneer and has an interesting early history. One of the first structures was actually a six-room building that was constructed to house smallpox patients in isolation.
The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable. See more
Finding an apartment in South Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.