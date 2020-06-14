Apartment List
/
UT
/
south ogden
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT

Finding an apartment in South Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of South Ogden

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
Results within 5 miles of South Ogden
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Sunset
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1380 23rd Street
1380 23rd Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house in Ogden. Spacious fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee and nonrefundable pet deposit. Carpets have been replaced and other great renovations have been made. No smoking.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
City Guide for South Ogden, UT

South Ogden, Utah was originally called Burch Creek after a founding pioneer and has an interesting early history. One of the first structures was actually a six-room building that was constructed to house smallpox patients in isolation.

The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Ogden, UT

Finding an apartment in South Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

South Ogden 2 BedroomsSouth Ogden 3 BedroomsSouth Ogden Apartments with Balcony
South Ogden Apartments with GarageSouth Ogden Apartments with Parking
South Ogden Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Ogden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTLogan, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUtah State University
University of Utah