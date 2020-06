Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

558 Riviera Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed in Golf Course community - This home is beautiful! You enter this home into a nice size tiled foyer with coat closet. Tile continues into the dining room and kitchen.



The kitchen features plenty of cupboard space, a walk in pantry and a counter height bar for 3 bar stools! The dining room has a slider door going out to your personal patio area. The laundry closet has 2 beautiful cabinets to store your laundry supplies.



The bathrooms in this home have gorgeous tile walls in the tub/shower. All closets have built in organizers for easy storage. This home has a functional open floor plan for easy entertaining.



Application fee: $30 per person over 18yrs old.



No Pets Allowed



