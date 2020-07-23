Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT

Finding an apartment in North Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
North Ogden
1771 N 350 W
1771 N 350 W, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2650 sqft
This is a large 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. 2 of these bathrooms feature jetted tubs and double sinks.

1 Unit Available
North Ogden
1362 E 2450 N
1362 East 2450 North, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3550 sqft
Home- This home is located in a very desired area. Great views, close to hiking and biking trails, nice park nearby and it is in a great neighborhood! It has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3550 square feet, 3 car garage, fenced in yard and R.V parking.
5 Units Available
Pleasant View
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.

1 Unit Available
Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
5 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.

1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.

1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1265 Grant Ave
1265 Grant Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1136 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 2
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
?Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt on East Bench? - Property Id: 307282 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement unit from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.

1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

1 Unit Available
Mt Ogden
1324 28th St
1324 28th Street, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2100 sqft
1324 28th St Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home In Ogden - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Ogden. Washer/Dryer hookups. It is conveniently located close to Harrison Blvd.

1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,078
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.

1 Unit Available
5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2576 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
City Guide for North Ogden, UT

Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.

North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Ogden, UT

Finding an apartment in North Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

