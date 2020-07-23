25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT
Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.
North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be. See more
Finding an apartment in North Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.