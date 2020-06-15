All apartments in Logan
21 Somerset Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

21 Somerset Place

21 Somerset Place · (435) 753-5200
Location

21 Somerset Place, Logan, UT 84341
Bridger

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 Somerset Place · Avail. Jul 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
21 Somerset Place Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Town Home Available July 8th! - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home is available in July and will not last long!

The attached garage allows you to walk right from your home to your car all while staying out of the rain and heat!

It has a fenced in patio, beautiful dark cabinets, a dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and nice counter tops. The home has air conditioning and a garage with lots of storage. The complex includes a children's park, , and tennis/basketball courts.

$950.00 Rent
$1200.00 Security deposit ( $250.00 non-refundable lease fee)

No Smoking, E-Cigarettes, or Vaping

Tenant pays all utilities

Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenants own expense but/and is not mandatory

Please contact Real Property Management at 435-753-5200 for additional information. Check our website at rpmcachevalley.com for other properties.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement***

(RLNE2383644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Somerset Place have any available units?
21 Somerset Place has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Somerset Place have?
Some of 21 Somerset Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Somerset Place currently offering any rent specials?
21 Somerset Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Somerset Place pet-friendly?
No, 21 Somerset Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Logan.
Does 21 Somerset Place offer parking?
Yes, 21 Somerset Place does offer parking.
Does 21 Somerset Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Somerset Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Somerset Place have a pool?
No, 21 Somerset Place does not have a pool.
Does 21 Somerset Place have accessible units?
No, 21 Somerset Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Somerset Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Somerset Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Somerset Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Somerset Place has units with air conditioning.
