Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

21 Somerset Place Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Town Home Available July 8th! - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home is available in July and will not last long!



The attached garage allows you to walk right from your home to your car all while staying out of the rain and heat!



It has a fenced in patio, beautiful dark cabinets, a dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and nice counter tops. The home has air conditioning and a garage with lots of storage. The complex includes a children's park, , and tennis/basketball courts.



$950.00 Rent

$1200.00 Security deposit ( $250.00 non-refundable lease fee)



No Smoking, E-Cigarettes, or Vaping



Tenant pays all utilities



Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenants own expense but/and is not mandatory



Please contact Real Property Management at 435-753-5200 for additional information. Check our website at rpmcachevalley.com for other properties.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement***



(RLNE2383644)