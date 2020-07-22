Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

29 Studio Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT

Studio apartments could offer the best of Holladay living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public trans...

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $895 NOW $800 Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Holladay
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
24 Units Available
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
18 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,125
509 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,225
590 sqft
Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,020
497 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Fairmont
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Holladay
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,079
564 sqft
Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
Gateway District
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,255
481 sqft
Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
28 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
27 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$970
610 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
73 Units Available
Capitol Hill
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,096
597 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$905
395 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$890
502 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
35 Units Available
Gateway District
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,065
619 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$859
326 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
238 Units Available
The Avenues
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,320
540 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
27 Units Available
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,165
537 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,090
402 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
7 Units Available
Central City
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
472 sqft
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
76 Units Available
Central City
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 16 at 12:40 PM
Contact for Availability
East Central North
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
City Guide for Holladay, UT

John Cusack fans are fanatical about his 1980s films, particularly one of the darkest (and funniest) - Better Off Dead. The grocery store scene was shot in Holladay’s local market, Dan's Foods, formerly located on South Wasatch Drive. 

The first Holladay residents arrived in 1847, making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Utah. However, the community wasn’t actually incorporated until 1999. This came about when Holladay citizens decided that preserving the rural feel of the community was a priority, and they wanted to be sure that they would have their voices heard when important decisions were made. As a result, when you move to Holladay, you can expect lots of green – trees and foliage are one of the most often-cited favorite parts of Holladay living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Holladay, UT

Studio apartments could offer the best of Holladay living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Holladay during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

