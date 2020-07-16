Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Woodway, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
13741 Harbor Dr.
13741 Harbor Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Midway ISD House - Beautiful 3/2 with hardwood floors, great kitchen, and fenced yard with pergola! (RLNE5823337)
Results within 1 mile of Woodway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
13 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Woodway
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
54 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$1,042
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
3 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
28 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookview
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642
3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodway, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

