/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodway, TX
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
1001 Fairway Rd.
1001 Fairway Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1737 sqft
1001 Fairway Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
711 Wooded Crest Dr.
711 Wooded Crest Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1912 sqft
- (RLNE5914308)
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
13741 Harbor Dr.
13741 Harbor Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Midway ISD House - Beautiful 3/2 with hardwood floors, great kitchen, and fenced yard with pergola! (RLNE5823337)
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
929 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
929 Sleepy Hollow Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2071 sqft
929 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 1 mile of Woodway
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
14 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1304 Fort Collins
1304 Fort Collins Drive, Waco, TX
1304 Fort Collins Available 08/15/20 Executive Home for Lease - Beautiful executive home in Western Ridge! Open floor plan with four bedrooms and three baths, plus extra dining area or office. Stained concrete floors.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/16/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
802 Melrose Dr.
802 Melrose Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports. This property is in a great location near restaurants and shopping with easy access to Highway 6 and in the Waco ISD school district.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
2212 Century
2212 Century Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
2212 Century Available 04/15/20 3 bdr House in Midway ISD! - 3 bdr/2ba home off of Panther Way in Hewitt! (RLNE4340046)
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
205 B Chapel Trail Circle
205 Chapel Trail Cir, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
205 B Chapel Trail Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, two-car garage, and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5718 Wilshire
5718 Wilshire Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5718 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5813 Roxanne
5813 Roxanne Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5813 Roxanne Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5702 Wilshire
5702 Wilshire Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5702 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
Results within 5 miles of Woodway
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3132 Silver Saddle Drive
3132 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
3132 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener (2 car max at this property) Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1724 S. 15th
1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
978 Parkview Circle
978 Parkview Circle, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1371 sqft
978 Parkview Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2512 Massey
2512 Massey Lane, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1654 sqft
2512 Massey Available 08/01/20 ROBINSON ISD - 3/2 super Clean - Awesome home in a great neighborhood! This home, conveniently located just south of Waco off I-35 is just minutes away from Baylor Scott and whit hospital, the Central Texas
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
258 Fieldcrest Dr
258 Fieldcrest Dr, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1715 sqft
258 Fieldcrest Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Hewitt home - 3 bedroom home in Hewitt, corner lot! (RLNE2804286)
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
3725 Vista Cove Dr.
3725 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1298 sqft
3725 Vista Cove Dr. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex, Waco! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.