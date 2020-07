Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking

Come home to this brick home situated on a quite cul-de-sac on a double lot on the golf course. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on the patio overlooking the golf course and with a great view of the pond! With 3 bedrooms and 2 fulls baths PLUS a huge flex room; this home offers plenty of space for a home office, home gym, or entertainment/game room. Split bedroom floor plan means the owner's suite gets a little privacy. Master suite has a tub/shower combo + separate shower; double closets; double sinks. Great 2-car covered parking + plenty of driveway parking. Open living and dining areas offer a great view of the golf course as well as a wood-burning fireplace. RV parking space w/elec hook-up