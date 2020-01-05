3031 Quenby Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Quintessential WU cottage with two bedrooms and two full baths move-in ready! Hardwood floors, crown moldings, arched entry to living room are just some of the fine features. Formal living room with wood log fireplace opens to the dining room. Plantation shutters. Breakfast rm adjoins kitchen which boasts white cabinets and counters, gas cooktop, built-in microwave and oven, and dishwasher. Corner sink with decorative tile backsplash. Excellent counter and storage. Master bedroom has room for a sitting area, great storage and full bath attached. Second front bedroom, with access to the second full bath, is in use as an office. The refrigerator, washer and dryer remain with the property. A backyard gazebo, additional seating with flagstone, pavers and mature landscaping. Very pleasing to the eye with low maintenance. Carport. Very well maintained and featured in previous Family Circle and Texas Homes magazines.



