3031 Quenby Ave.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:00 AM

3031 Quenby Ave

3031 Quenby Street · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Quenby Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quintessential WU cottage with two bedrooms and two full baths move-in ready! Hardwood floors, crown moldings, arched entry to living room are just some of the fine features. Formal living room with wood log fireplace opens to the dining room. Plantation shutters. Breakfast rm adjoins kitchen which boasts white cabinets and counters, gas cooktop, built-in microwave and oven, and dishwasher. Corner sink with decorative tile backsplash. Excellent counter and storage. Master bedroom has room for a sitting area, great storage and full bath attached. Second front bedroom, with access to the second full bath, is in use as an office. The refrigerator, washer and dryer remain with the property. A backyard gazebo, additional seating with flagstone, pavers and mature landscaping. Very pleasing to the eye with low maintenance. Carport. Very well maintained and featured in previous Family Circle and Texas Homes magazines.

(RLNE5435167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

