West University Place, TX
3018 Robinhood St.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:16 AM

3018 Robinhood St.

3018 Robinhood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Robinhood Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Home in West University! - Quintessential West U cottage that has been expanded and extensively updated while maintaining the original charm~ This light-filled home enjoys gorgeous hardwoods, built-in speakers, recessed lights, fabulously updated island kitchen with granite counters and SS app and breakfast bar with clear views of the spacious backyard with artificial turf. Located just a few blocks from Wier Park. Automatic gated driveway and 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE5069778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Robinhood St. have any available units?
3018 Robinhood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 3018 Robinhood St. have?
Some of 3018 Robinhood St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Robinhood St. currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Robinhood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Robinhood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Robinhood St. is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Robinhood St. offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Robinhood St. offers parking.
Does 3018 Robinhood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Robinhood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Robinhood St. have a pool?
No, 3018 Robinhood St. does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Robinhood St. have accessible units?
No, 3018 Robinhood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Robinhood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Robinhood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Robinhood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Robinhood St. does not have units with air conditioning.

