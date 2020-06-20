2911 University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Heart of West U, walkable to Rice Village, three local parks and a fabulous big back yard to call your own. This is a unique chance to enjoy all of those features and more with this pretty West U rental. A beautiful kitchen sits right next to a light and airy family room and both are complimented by an expansive deck and view of the private back yard. A sunny game room is upstairs so the toys can be kept out of sight. 3 bedrooms down and master up. All appliances included and the home comes with a home warranty for hassle free maintenance calls. Call today for a private tour.