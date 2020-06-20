All apartments in West University Place
Find more places like 2911 University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West University Place, TX
/
2911 University Boulevard
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:57 PM

2911 University Boulevard

2911 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2911 University Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Heart of West U, walkable to Rice Village, three local parks and a fabulous big back yard to call your own. This is a unique chance to enjoy all of those features and more with this pretty West U rental. A beautiful kitchen sits right next to a light and airy family room and both are complimented by an expansive deck and view of the private back yard. A sunny game room is upstairs so the toys can be kept out of sight. 3 bedrooms down and master up. All appliances included and the home comes with a home warranty for hassle free maintenance calls. Call today for a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 University Boulevard have any available units?
2911 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 2911 University Boulevard have?
Some of 2911 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2911 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2911 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 2911 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2911 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2911 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2911 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2911 University Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2911 University Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2911 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXManvel, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TXFriendswood, TXRichmond, TX
Channelview, TXPecan Grove, TXDeer Park, TXCinco Ranch, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TXTomball, TXDickinson, TXCrosby, TXSeabrook, TXHitchcock, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine