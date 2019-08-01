All apartments in West University Place
Find more places like 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West University Place, TX
/
2604 W Holcombe Boulevard
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:46 PM

2604 W Holcombe Boulevard

2604 West Holcombe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2604 West Holcombe Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love living in this treehouse! Completely refurbished from top to bottom. Brand new cabinets, countertops (quartz in kitchen, marble or granite in bathrooms), disposal, stove, microwave, toilets, electric panel, ceiling fans, flooring (no carpet!), baseboards, faucets, knobs, washer, dryer, etc. etc. etc. Recent A/C, water heater. Cleaner than clean. Crown molding and a fireplace in both the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Ethernet wired network ready. Walk to Rice Village. Bike to Rice U. Five minute bus ride to Med Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard have any available units?
2604 W Holcombe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard have?
Some of 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2604 W Holcombe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2604 W Holcombe Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXManvel, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TXFriendswood, TXRichmond, TX
Channelview, TXPecan Grove, TXDeer Park, TXCinco Ranch, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TXTomball, TXDickinson, TXCrosby, TXSeabrook, TXHitchcock, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine