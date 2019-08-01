2604 W Holcombe Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love living in this treehouse! Completely refurbished from top to bottom. Brand new cabinets, countertops (quartz in kitchen, marble or granite in bathrooms), disposal, stove, microwave, toilets, electric panel, ceiling fans, flooring (no carpet!), baseboards, faucets, knobs, washer, dryer, etc. etc. etc. Recent A/C, water heater. Cleaner than clean. Crown molding and a fireplace in both the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Ethernet wired network ready. Walk to Rice Village. Bike to Rice U. Five minute bus ride to Med Center.