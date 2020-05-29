Harbor Point Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250, 3 Beds: $350
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $35/month, Pest control: $6/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200-$400 per pet
fee: $200-$400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: A picture of the pet(s) and rabies vaccination records are required at the time of move in. A pet addendum must be signed; pet deposit and fees must be received by the management staff. Please contact our office today to learn more about our community and to talk about your furry friends! *Breed restrictions apply, please contact the office for additional information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.