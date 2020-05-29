All apartments in Webster
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:47 AM

Harbor Point Apartment Homes

16460 Highway 3 · (281) 549-8613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0604 · Avail. now

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 0610 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,172

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Point Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
accessible
parking
community garden
internet access
lobby
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices. Residents of the community enjoy a variety of amenities including 24-hour maintenance, a tennis court and swimming pool, outside BBQ, fitness center, clubhouse, and expansive dog park. Find your new home at Harbour Point today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250, 3 Beds: $350
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $35/month, Pest control: $6/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200-$400 per pet
fee: $200-$400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: A picture of the pet(s) and rabies vaccination records are required at the time of move in. A pet addendum must be signed; pet deposit and fees must be received by the management staff. Please contact our office today to learn more about our community and to talk about your furry friends! *Breed restrictions apply, please contact the office for additional information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Point Apartment Homes have any available units?
Harbor Point Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Point Apartment Homes have?
Some of Harbor Point Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Point Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Point Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Point Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Point Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Point Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Point Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Harbor Point Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Point Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Point Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Point Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Harbor Point Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Harbor Point Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Harbor Point Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Point Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
