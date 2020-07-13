AL
/
TX
/
webster
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

32 Apartments under $800 for rent in Webster, TX

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
45 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Webster
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:10pm
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
849 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
908 sqft
Two bedroom apartments make for stylish family living. Carpeting, balcony, W/D hookup, and walk-in closets. Easy access to I-45 gives proximity to shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly amenities, large pool, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
4 Units Available
Bayou Village
110 W Deats Rd, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1075 sqft
Come see what's new at Bayou Village Apartments, our extreme makeover is currently in progress upgrades feature granite counter tops*, tile back splash*, brand new appliances, new carpet and wood flooring, and much more! We will be adding a
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Constellation Pointe
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
27 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Alta Vista Acres
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1278 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartments & Townhomes. Our one, two and three bedroom townhome apartments in Pasadena, TX, offer a cozy feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
893 sqft
Limited access gate into the property. Residents love the complex's 3 pools and relaxing clubhouse. Nearby, residents can find great restaurants and a park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
15 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:03pm
6 Units Available
Edgebrook
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, outdoor grills, walk-in closets and laundry connections. Minutes from NASA and Baybrook Mall and convenient to Galveston, Texas City and central Houston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
18 Units Available
Edgebrook
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$698
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
986 sqft
Saltwater swimming pool with a pebble stone sundeck. Kitchens with breakfast bars. Laundry facility, on-site management, and online rent payment for convenience. Give minutes to I-45.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Rent Report
Webster

July 2020 Webster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Webster Rent Report. Webster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Webster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Webster rents held steady over the past month

Webster rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Webster stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. Webster's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Webster over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Webster rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Webster, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Webster is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Webster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Webster fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Webster than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Webster.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Webster 1 BedroomsWebster 2 BedroomsWebster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWebster 3 BedroomsWebster Accessible ApartmentsWebster Apartments under $800Webster Apartments under $900Webster Apartments with BalconyWebster Apartments with GarageWebster Apartments with GymWebster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWebster Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWebster Apartments with ParkingWebster Apartments with PoolWebster Apartments with Washer-DryerWebster Dog Friendly ApartmentsWebster Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine