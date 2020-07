Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

*CURRENTLY AVAILABLE*

Cute little cottage style house with seclusion and views. If you want a country, private setting, this is it. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Bedrooms are upstairs.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $950 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Applications are on www.brenhamrent.com.