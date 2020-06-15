All apartments in Washington County
12250 McCrocklin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

12250 McCrocklin

12250 Mccrocklin Road · (979) 421-6468
Location

12250 Mccrocklin Road, Washington County, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*AVAILABLE NOW*
If you want seclusion on a ranch with breathtaking views, this is it. Beautiful setting. Home has 2 bedrooms, dining room and living room. Bathroom is combined with laundry room near the front of home. No covered parking. Small storage area. Fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

$30.00 application fee per adult applicant. 1 year lease required. $925.00 security deposit due upon lease signing and must be by cashier's check or money order. First month's rent or prorate due prior to move in. Credit check, background check, income verification and landlord history will be verified for each applicant. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 McCrocklin have any available units?
12250 McCrocklin has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12250 McCrocklin currently offering any rent specials?
12250 McCrocklin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 McCrocklin pet-friendly?
No, 12250 McCrocklin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 12250 McCrocklin offer parking?
Yes, 12250 McCrocklin offers parking.
Does 12250 McCrocklin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12250 McCrocklin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 McCrocklin have a pool?
No, 12250 McCrocklin does not have a pool.
Does 12250 McCrocklin have accessible units?
No, 12250 McCrocklin does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 McCrocklin have units with dishwashers?
No, 12250 McCrocklin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12250 McCrocklin have units with air conditioning?
No, 12250 McCrocklin does not have units with air conditioning.
