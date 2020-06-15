12250 McCrocklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*AVAILABLE NOW*

If you want seclusion on a ranch with breathtaking views, this is it. Beautiful setting. Home has 2 bedrooms, dining room and living room. Bathroom is combined with laundry room near the front of home. No covered parking. Small storage area. Fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.



$30.00 application fee per adult applicant. 1 year lease required. $925.00 security deposit due upon lease signing and must be by cashier's check or money order. First month's rent or prorate due prior to move in. Credit check, background check, income verification and landlord history will be verified for each applicant. NO PETS