All apartments in Venus
Find more places like 413 Fox Holw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venus, TX
/
413 Fox Holw
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

413 Fox Holw

413 Fox Hollow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

413 Fox Hollow, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Venus is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has a large island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. home is perfect for entertaining with dining areas and covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BkGTCCVDI1&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Fox Holw have any available units?
413 Fox Holw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
Is 413 Fox Holw currently offering any rent specials?
413 Fox Holw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Fox Holw pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Fox Holw is pet friendly.
Does 413 Fox Holw offer parking?
No, 413 Fox Holw does not offer parking.
Does 413 Fox Holw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Fox Holw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Fox Holw have a pool?
No, 413 Fox Holw does not have a pool.
Does 413 Fox Holw have accessible units?
No, 413 Fox Holw does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Fox Holw have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Fox Holw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Fox Holw have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Fox Holw does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TXBurleson, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX
Cleburne, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary