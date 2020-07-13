Apartment List
/
TX
/
texas city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Texas City, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Texas City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
50 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
9 Units Available
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$847
1048 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$812
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
15 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
6 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Texas City
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
4 Units Available
Bayou Village
110 W Deats Rd, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1075 sqft
Come see what's new at Bayou Village Apartments, our extreme makeover is currently in progress upgrades feature granite counter tops*, tile back splash*, brand new appliances, new carpet and wood flooring, and much more! We will be adding a
Results within 5 miles of Texas City
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
49 Units Available
Lindale
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
27 Units Available
Waterford Harbor
Park at Waterford
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
33 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
14 Units Available
University of Texas Medical Branch
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$970
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
9 Units Available
Lake Madeline
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$980
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Central City
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
892 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central City
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$747
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Texas City, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Texas City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTexas City 3 BedroomsTexas City Accessible ApartmentsTexas City Apartments under $800
Texas City Apartments under $900Texas City Apartments with BalconyTexas City Apartments with GarageTexas City Apartments with GymTexas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTexas City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Apartments with PoolTexas City Apartments with Washer-DryerTexas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsTexas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch