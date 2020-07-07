9517 Yellow Rose Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Huge kitchen featuring 42 inch cabinets and granite w/ bar counter, and walk-in pantry. The kitchen is open to the large family room. Game room & all bedrooms up! 2" faux wood blinds, front & back sod, & covered patio all included. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.