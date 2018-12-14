All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 9209 Gettysburg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
9209 Gettysburg
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:03 AM

9209 Gettysburg

9209 Gettysburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9209 Gettysburg Avenue, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious 4 bedroom 2 bath on the Gettysburg is a fascinating home in a quiet community in Texas City. Stainless brushed nickel hardware were used to help express your personal style and has a warm, earthy tone to it, which makes appealing for kitchens and bathrooms. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted for the comfort of the family in this upscale neighborhood.
Equipped with washer dryer hook-ups. A terrific modern spacious kitchen. Modern style cabinets. High end stylish paint was used to make an ambiance of this house come alive.

It's hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features of this stunning home. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9209 Gettysburg have any available units?
9209 Gettysburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 9209 Gettysburg currently offering any rent specials?
9209 Gettysburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 Gettysburg pet-friendly?
No, 9209 Gettysburg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 9209 Gettysburg offer parking?
Yes, 9209 Gettysburg offers parking.
Does 9209 Gettysburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9209 Gettysburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 Gettysburg have a pool?
No, 9209 Gettysburg does not have a pool.
Does 9209 Gettysburg have accessible units?
No, 9209 Gettysburg does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 Gettysburg have units with dishwashers?
No, 9209 Gettysburg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9209 Gettysburg have units with air conditioning?
No, 9209 Gettysburg does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch