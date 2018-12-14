9209 Gettysburg

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Luxurious 4 bedroom 2 bath on the Gettysburg is a fascinating home in a quiet community in Texas City. Stainless brushed nickel hardware were used to help express your personal style and has a warm, earthy tone to it, which makes appealing for kitchens and bathrooms. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted for the comfort of the family in this upscale neighborhood.

Equipped with washer dryer hook-ups. A terrific modern spacious kitchen. Modern style cabinets. High end stylish paint was used to make an ambiance of this house come alive.



It's hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features of this stunning home. Schedule a tour today!