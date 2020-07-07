9112 Bryce Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Come see this charming home in Freeway Park. Neighborhood has a gated playground and basketball court. Home has fresh new coat of paint and new carpet. Just minutes away from major shopping areas like Tanger Outlets Houston and close to Galveston Island for a day at the beach.