9112 Bryce Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:57 AM

9112 Bryce Avenue

9112 Bryce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Bryce Avenue, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Come see this charming home in Freeway Park. Neighborhood has a gated playground and basketball court. Home has fresh new coat of paint and new carpet. Just minutes away from major shopping areas like Tanger Outlets Houston and close to Galveston Island for a day at the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Bryce Avenue have any available units?
9112 Bryce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Bryce Avenue have?
Some of 9112 Bryce Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Bryce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Bryce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Bryce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9112 Bryce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 9112 Bryce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9112 Bryce Avenue offers parking.
Does 9112 Bryce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Bryce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Bryce Avenue have a pool?
No, 9112 Bryce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9112 Bryce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9112 Bryce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Bryce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9112 Bryce Avenue has units with dishwashers.

