Come see this charming home in Freeway Park. Neighborhood has a gated playground and basketball court. Home has fresh new coat of paint and new carpet. Just minutes away from major shopping areas like Tanger Outlets Houston and close to Galveston Island for a day at the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9112 Bryce Avenue have any available units?
9112 Bryce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Bryce Avenue have?
Some of 9112 Bryce Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Bryce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Bryce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.