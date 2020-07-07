8051 White Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Brand New and Beautiful There is room for a large family with 3 bedrooms on the main floor, study with closet-that could be a 5th bedroom, and upstairs there is anothe bedroom and game room with full bath. Open Kitchen and Family Room with vaulted ceilings and designer touches throughout. Amenities include quartz kitchen counter top, all bathrooms and utility have lovely granite, and there is updated tile in all wet areas. Oversized island and extended counters give you tons of space to entertain. Lots of beautiful new homes located in newer subdivision. You'll enjoy the peace and quiet on this 1+ acre gated community. Easy Commute to the metroplex!