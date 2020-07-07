All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 8051 White Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
8051 White Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8051 White Drive

8051 White Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8051 White Cove Drive, Texas City, TX 77510

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New and Beautiful There is room for a large family with 3 bedrooms on the main floor, study with closet-that could be a 5th bedroom, and upstairs there is anothe bedroom and game room with full bath. Open Kitchen and Family Room with vaulted ceilings and designer touches throughout. Amenities include quartz kitchen counter top, all bathrooms and utility have lovely granite, and there is updated tile in all wet areas. Oversized island and extended counters give you tons of space to entertain. Lots of beautiful new homes located in newer subdivision. You'll enjoy the peace and quiet on this 1+ acre gated community. Easy Commute to the metroplex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 White Drive have any available units?
8051 White Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8051 White Drive have?
Some of 8051 White Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8051 White Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 White Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8051 White Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 8051 White Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8051 White Drive offers parking.
Does 8051 White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8051 White Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 White Drive have a pool?
No, 8051 White Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8051 White Drive have accessible units?
No, 8051 White Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 White Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8051 White Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch