Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gatsby condo 2br and 2 full baths - Property Id: 215257



New floors, new paint, crown molding, ceiling fans, new appliance and full size washer and dryer. Fireplace, balconcy with storage area, and covered parking.



Close to Gulf freeway and accross the highway from College of the Mainland.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215257

Property Id 215257



(RLNE5512472)