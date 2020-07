Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

GOURGEOUS 3/1 HOME IN TEXAS CITY, RECENTLY REMODELED, MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful recently renovated home in Texas City featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath in a 4,000 Sq feet lot. Lots of Natural lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood laminate in kitchen and bathroom and carpeted in living area and bedrooms. Beautiful yard. Move in ready. Utilities not included. Application $45 per each person 18 and older. no evictions in the last 5 years, no criminal in the last 10 years.



