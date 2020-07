Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stop looking cause this is it! All you could ask for in 4 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage, located on a corner with lots of shaded trees! Split floor-plan with a huge kitchen and separate breakfast area. Utility rm inside. Walk to school! New paint and flooring! Make your appointment now cause this one will not last!