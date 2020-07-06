All apartments in Texas City
6026 Diamond Ct

6026 Diamond Court · No Longer Available
Location

6026 Diamond Court, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Luxury Home - Property Id: 229406

Beautiful home with large patio
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229406
Property Id 229406

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5586973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 Diamond Ct have any available units?
6026 Diamond Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6026 Diamond Ct have?
Some of 6026 Diamond Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 Diamond Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6026 Diamond Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 Diamond Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6026 Diamond Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 6026 Diamond Ct offer parking?
No, 6026 Diamond Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6026 Diamond Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6026 Diamond Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 Diamond Ct have a pool?
No, 6026 Diamond Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6026 Diamond Ct have accessible units?
No, 6026 Diamond Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 Diamond Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6026 Diamond Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

