Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom is ready for move in its nice and cozy. Right in Texas City in a calm and quiet street with beautiful curb appeal. Decently sized back yard for all your entertainment with a storage shed for all your tools.