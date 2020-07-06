411 6th Avenue N

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, totally remodeled home in Texas City. Fresh new paint, New energy efficient windows, and a great fresh new feel inside. Tiled floors throughout the home/ No carpet. Open, double living plan, when you enter, with an open style kitchen, and dining area. Ceiling fans in both the living and dining room. Awesome outdoor backyard space, with storage shed, for extra storage needs. *Bonus amenity* $10/month includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.