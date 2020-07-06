All apartments in Texas City
Texas City, TX
411 6th Avenue N
Last updated March 20 2019 at 2:26 PM

411 6th Avenue N

411 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

411 6th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, totally remodeled home in Texas City. Fresh new paint, New energy efficient windows, and a great fresh new feel inside. Tiled floors throughout the home/ No carpet. Open, double living plan, when you enter, with an open style kitchen, and dining area. Ceiling fans in both the living and dining room. Awesome outdoor backyard space, with storage shed, for extra storage needs. *Bonus amenity* $10/month includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 6th Avenue N have any available units?
411 6th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 6th Avenue N have?
Some of 411 6th Avenue N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 6th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
411 6th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 6th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 6th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 411 6th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 411 6th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 411 6th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 6th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 6th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 411 6th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 411 6th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 411 6th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 411 6th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 6th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

