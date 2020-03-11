All apartments in Texas City
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
402 S JUSTICE ST
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:34 AM

402 S JUSTICE ST

402 South Justice Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 South Justice Street, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location,Location. This home is located in the establised Justice Ida subdivison. Zoned to La Marque ISD and located near several shopping centers. This lovely home has been completly updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel applian - Location, Location,Location. This home is located in the establised Justice Ida subdivison. Zoned to La Marque ISD and located near several shopping centers. This lovely home has been completly updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, while the kitchen and living provide an open living concept. Other features include updated bathrooms, new wood-look floors and fresh paint. Located on quiet cozy street

(RLNE5165457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 S JUSTICE ST have any available units?
402 S JUSTICE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 S JUSTICE ST have?
Some of 402 S JUSTICE ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 S JUSTICE ST currently offering any rent specials?
402 S JUSTICE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S JUSTICE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 S JUSTICE ST is pet friendly.
Does 402 S JUSTICE ST offer parking?
No, 402 S JUSTICE ST does not offer parking.
Does 402 S JUSTICE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 S JUSTICE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S JUSTICE ST have a pool?
No, 402 S JUSTICE ST does not have a pool.
Does 402 S JUSTICE ST have accessible units?
No, 402 S JUSTICE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S JUSTICE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 S JUSTICE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

