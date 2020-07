Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! Fresh upgrades of everything from granite countertops, A/C Heat, Appliances, Flooring to Water Heater. Too much to list! Corner lot Gem, very close to Hwy 146 and 45 South freeway access, nice deck in the yard, 3/1/0 property awaits you! PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.