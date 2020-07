Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cottage Type Four Bedroom One Bath - Single Family Home with four bedrooms and one bath, with approximately 1,212 square feet. Great floor plan with nice big back yard for entertaining. Central Heat and Air. This is a must see! Schedule an appointment today! Make this your home for the holidays



(RLNE3727601)