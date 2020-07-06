3221 HATTERAS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage new construction

Brand New 1 story home on an over sized lot offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a study, open floor plan, granite counter-top kitchen with 42" Birch cabinets with crown molding, tile backslash and stainless steel appliances, gas range. Ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, breakfast, utility, and all bathrooms. 36" Bathroom Vanities and Master Bath dual Vanity. No back Neighbors, covered patio, Taaex pest control, tank less water heater, 2" faux wood Blinds, mahogany front door, and Stone! 52 acre future lake with kayaking and fishing and playground!!