3221 HATTERAS Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:29 PM

3221 HATTERAS Drive

3221 Hatteras Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Hatteras Dr, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Brand New 1 story home on an over sized lot offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a study, open floor plan, granite counter-top kitchen with 42" Birch cabinets with crown molding, tile backslash and stainless steel appliances, gas range. Ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, breakfast, utility, and all bathrooms. 36" Bathroom Vanities and Master Bath dual Vanity. No back Neighbors, covered patio, Taaex pest control, tank less water heater, 2" faux wood Blinds, mahogany front door, and Stone! 52 acre future lake with kayaking and fishing and playground!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 HATTERAS Drive have any available units?
3221 HATTERAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 HATTERAS Drive have?
Some of 3221 HATTERAS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 HATTERAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3221 HATTERAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 HATTERAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3221 HATTERAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 3221 HATTERAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3221 HATTERAS Drive offers parking.
Does 3221 HATTERAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 HATTERAS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 HATTERAS Drive have a pool?
No, 3221 HATTERAS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3221 HATTERAS Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3221 HATTERAS Drive has accessible units.
Does 3221 HATTERAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 HATTERAS Drive has units with dishwashers.

