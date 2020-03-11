All apartments in Texas City
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
322 24th Avenue N
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 PM

322 24th Avenue N

322 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

322 24th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Mainland Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom - 1 bath in Mainland Park Subdivision in Texas City FOR LEASE!! This is a beautiful home, nestled quietly in a beautiful neighborhood, close to 3 different nice parks, close to the ocean and the smell of fresh ocean air! New carpet, modern new ceiling fans/fixtures, spacious rooms, storage room in big garage, huge back yard, wide and roomy streets, awesome subdivision. Come see this one today before it's gone! Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Pet deposit required. Credit and background checks and approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 24th Avenue N have any available units?
322 24th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 24th Avenue N have?
Some of 322 24th Avenue N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 24th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
322 24th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 24th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 24th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 322 24th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 322 24th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 322 24th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 24th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 24th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 322 24th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 322 24th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 322 24th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 322 24th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 24th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

