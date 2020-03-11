322 24th Avenue N

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 bedroom - 1 bath in Mainland Park Subdivision in Texas City FOR LEASE!! This is a beautiful home, nestled quietly in a beautiful neighborhood, close to 3 different nice parks, close to the ocean and the smell of fresh ocean air! New carpet, modern new ceiling fans/fixtures, spacious rooms, storage room in big garage, huge back yard, wide and roomy streets, awesome subdivision. Come see this one today before it's gone! Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Pet deposit required. Credit and background checks and approval required.